Abhinay Maths and Classplus founders stuck in a legal tussle

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Abhinay Sharma, founder of online test prep platform Abhinay Maths, has filed a police complaint against edtech startup Classplus and one of its investors, weeks after a court directed him to pledge property as collateral in a related case. Sharma, who founded Abhinay Maths in 2017, filed a First Information Report ......