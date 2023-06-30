Aarti Industries taps offshore investor to pocket $130 mn cheque

Homegrown manufacturer of speciality chemicals and pharmaceuticals Aarti Industries Ltd is all set to receive its fresh investment in debt from an overseas investor. The Mumbai-headquartered company, which exports its products to more than 1,100 domestic and global customers across India, Europe, North America, the Middle East and China, is raising ......