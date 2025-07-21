A91-backed Akshayakalpa Farms in funding talks; early investor looks to exit
A91-backed Akshayakalpa Farms in funding talks; early investor looks to exit
A leading growth-stage VC firm is looking to buy into the organic dairy venture, according to sources.

Akshayakalpa Farms and Foods Pvt Ltd, an organic dairy and farming venture backed by growth-stage venture capital firm A91 Partners, is in the advanced stages of discussions to raise funding, two people close to the development told VCCircle. Akshayakalpa Farms, founded in 2010 by Wipro software engineer-turned-farmer Shashi Kumar and the late ......

