9Unicorns-backed Klub appoints former Capgemini exec to head Blaze

Revenue-based financing platform Klub has appointed Sudharsan Venkatakrishnan as vice president, the company said in a statement.

Venkatakrishnan will be responsible for heading Blaze, Klub’s newest business offering which provides marketing and inventory capital for digital small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in partnership with non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

"Klub's full-stack embedded product offering is an exciting innovation that is poised to become the preferred source of capital for digital SMEs. On the other side, I look forward to expanding our bank and NBFC partner network and continuing to scale up our robust product portfolio," Venkatakrishnan said.

Venkatakrishnan, an IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, previously worked as the chief operating officer of MyShubhLife (formerly Shubh Loans), a full-stack digital lending and savings platform where he was part of the founding team, instrumental in building its fintech platform as well as launching financial products. He worked at Capgemini as a senior consultant till 2015.

Founded in 2019 by Anurakt Jain and Ishita Verma, Klub, operated by Ken Capital Technologies Pvt Ltd, provides flexible growth capital against future receivables, ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 30 crore with zero equity dilution or personal guarantees.

They also facilitate funding for recurring marketing, inventory, and capital expenditures spending to a wide variety of digital-first companies and SMEs across e-commerce, direct-to-consumer, ed-tech, Software as a service (SaaS), and the broader digital commerce spectrum.

Earlier, Klub raised Rs 20 crore (around $2.7 million) in debt financing from Trifecta Capital.

In August, they raised $20 million (around Rs 148.6 crore) in a seed funding round led by 9Unicorns and Sequoia Capital India’s Surge and joined by Alter Global and GMO Venture Partners.