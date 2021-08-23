3one4 Capital expands leadership with elevations, appointment

Early stage venture capital firm 3one4 Capital on Monday announced the elevation of Anurag Ramdasan to the position of partner and appointment of Nruthya Madappa as principal.

Besides, Richard Pinto, Yash Baid and Ashwini Thulsaram were also elevated to the position of principals in addition to their roles as heads of functions within the firm.

“These elevations in the team reflect the firm’s grounds-up commitment to our founding values, and holds these young professionals as exemplars of the transformation that the startup ecosystem is leading in India.

We have no doubt that 3one4’s expanded leadership will enhance our deep-involvement model, strengthen our capabilities in supporting the growth of generational companies, and serve as the foundation for its evolution into a top-tier homegrown financial institution on the frontier of innovation and value creation,” Pranav Pai, founding partner and chief investment officer, 3one4 Capital, said.

A member of 3one4 Capital since its inception, Anurag Ramdasan has built a highly dynamic and flexible investment strategy to go along with the hypergrowth of the firm, the statement said.

“He has been deeply involved in directly investing and managing over 30 of the 70+ strong portfolio companies at 3one4 Capital including one of India's largest social networking platforms (Koo), a multi brand tech-enabled distributor (Ripplr), a distributed personal finance platform for small town India (WeRize), a hyper local social content platform (Lokal), among others,” it said.

The statement added that the elevation makes Anurag one of the youngest non-founding partners of an Indian venture capital firm.

Nruthya Madappa joined 3one4 Capital as principal and head of growth and capital development.

In addition to supporting investments, topline and capital growth for the portfolio at 3one4 Capital, the statement said that Nruthy works closely with global institutional and strategic investors to help drive the growth of the Indian startup ecosystem.

Her team partners deeply with portfolio companies and founders in helping plan and achieve financial and strategic objectives including capital raises, revenue acceleration, M&A and exits.

“The early stage ecosystem has radically transformed in India and the role of venture capital has moved beyond mere providers of capital to true partners in new value creation. Having a team that supports the needs of founders and operators today is essential to achieve and maintain top decile performance.

Early stage experience compounds aggressively and the leadership team at 3one4 Capital has purpose-built the organisation to stay in resonance with the innovation engines of the next decade,” Siddarth Pai, founding partner and chief financial officer, 3one4 Capital, said.

3one4 Capital currently oversees a corpus of Rs 800 crore and has built a top tier portfolio of 70+ investments across the consumer, enterprise technology, fintech, digital media and deep tech landscape.

Its portfolio companies include Licious, Open, DarwinBox, Jupiter, Betterplace, Koo, Dozee, and Breathe Well-Being.

The firm, founded by Pranav Pai & Siddarth Pai, has continuously attracted top-tier global and Indian investors as limited partners (LPs).