Fabheads, StackBox, Quickshift raise funding

3D printing startup Fabheads has raised an undisclosed amount as an extension of its pre-Series A funding round led by Rockstud Capital, FirstPort Capital and Bliss Flow Investments Pvt Ltd.

Fabheads had earlier raised Rs 8 crore ($1.07 mn) from Inflection Point Ventures and existing investors.

“The funds raised will be used towards our marketing, supply chain enhancement and scale up operations. We are fortunate to have these new investors with good industry experience backing us up, who I am sure will be instrumental in our next step of this journey,” founder & CEO, Fabheads, Dhinesh Kanagaraj, said.

Fabheads offers carbon-fiber parts manufacturing specialized in sectors like automotive, drones, aviation, robotics and industrials.

StackBox

StackBox, a Bengaluru-based logistics startup, has raised $1.2 million in its new financing round led by CMM Group and Ecosystem Ventures.

The fresh funds will be used to set up more fulfilment centres in different geographies.

StackBox helps B2B e-commerce firms and FMCG companies solve challenges in delivery by setting up a network of micro fulfilment centres, cross docks and dark stores.

The startup said it has grown revenues four times in the last 12 months and is operational in Hyderabad, Delhi NCR and Chennai.

Currently, the company said it is delivering over 50,000 orders of retailers every month.

“There are a lot of inefficiencies in the current Food and FMCG Retail Distribution as no one has used technology to solve this problem at scale,” Venktesh Kumar, managing director, StackBox, said.

He is also a former supply chain Head of ITC.

Quickshift

Pune-based Quickshift, a Direct-2-Consumer fulfilment firm, has raised Rs 5.7 crore ($770,000) in a seed funding round led by Anicut Angel Fund and Axilor Ventures.

The funds will be used to invest in technology and expand its network of fulfilment centres across India.

“It has been our mission to streamline the vast scale of day-to-day operational activities for brands to make a product reach the customer on a real-time basis, keeping this vision in line, we built QuickShift for speed,” Anshul Goenka, founder, QuickShift, said.

Goenka added, “We are currently offering next-day and two-day delivery models to brands and would soon be opening up 2-hour delivery options for mission-critical deliveries.”

The startup aims to eliminate hassles around the supply chain by leveraging the network of fulfilment centres to place their inventory.

Mumbai-based Pareto Capital acted as the sole transaction advisor for the deal.