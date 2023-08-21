360 One to float healthcare PE fund, other sector-focused vehicles

Premium Sameer Nath, CIO and head of VC and PE business, 360 One Asset

360 One WAM Ltd, formerly IIFL Wealth, is charting a course toward a sector-focused private equity fund strategy, building a separate identity in an industry primarily known for broad sector investments. With assets under management crossing Rs 23,000 crore, or $2.6 billion, 360 One is one of the leading domestic private ......