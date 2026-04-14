360 One raises $214 mn for public market bets

360 ONE Asset has received Rs 2,000 crore ($214 million) in investor commitments for its private investment in public equity (PIPE) strategy.

The response reflects investors’ interest in a strategy that is designed to unlock value in listed companies through structured capital, active engagement and disciplined exits, 360 One said in a press note. The name of the fund has not been made public by the asset management firm.

Broadly, the PIPE strategy aims to help companies raise capital efficiently, faster and more flexibly than traditional IPOs or follow-on offerings while benefiting from strategic partnerships for governance expertise, institutional discipline and long-term capital. For investors, PIPE may offer lower information asymmetry, medium- to long-term upside and flexible exit pathways, the note said.

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“By maintaining an un-indexed portfolio and investing across block deals and anchor placements, we aim to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns while preserving liquidity optionality for our investors,” Charanjit Singh, fund manager, 360 ONE Asset said in the note.

360 ONE Asset manages an overall listed market and alternates AUM of around $11 billion. The firm offers investment products to clients worldwide looking to invest in Indian markets across asset classes.

In 2025, the firm launched a platform to invest across renewable energy assets. The integrated energy platform will be housed under the asset management business.

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