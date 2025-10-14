360 ONE leads Series B funding in Two Brothers Organic Farms

Satyajit Hange (left) and Ajinkya Hange, co-founders, Two Brothers Organic Farms

​Maharashtra-based organic food brand Two Brothers Organic Farms (TBOF) has raised Rs 110 crore ($12.4 million) in a Series B round led by 360 ONE Asset, with participation from Rainmatter Investments.

The Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office and Ignite Growth LLP, led by former PremjiInvest senior partner Rahul Garg, also joined the round, TBOF said in a statement.

The company said it plans to use the funds to expand its manufacturing capacity, strengthen its presence in the US and MENA markets, hire talent across functions, and scale farmer engagement programmes.

Founded in 2014 by brothers Ajinkya and Satyajit Hange, both fourth-generation farmers, TBOF operates on a regenerative agriculture model focused on traceability and sustainable production.

The company says it has grown eightfold over the past three years and crossed Rs 200 crore in annual recurring revenue. It offers over 100 products, including A2 cultured ghee, Khapli atta, and cold-pressed oils. Its exports reach more than 50 countries.

The founders said the fresh capital will help TBOF strengthen its operations in India while deepening its footprint abroad. “This round gives us the resources to scale manufacturing and build capacity for future demand. We are also expanding into newer markets while maintaining the quality and traceability our customers expect,” said Satyajit Hange.

TBOF aims to reach Rs 1,000 crore in revenue within the next few years, supported by a reported 70% repeat purchase rate and steady growth in both online and offline channels, according to the company.

“TBOF stands out for combining strong fundamentals with a clear sustainability mission,” said Sumit Jain, senior fund manager and strategy head of mid-stage venture at 360 ONE Asset.

This round follows TBOF’s Rs 58.25 crore Series A fundraise. The company said that the latest funding round marks a key step in its push to scale production, improve supply chain efficiency, and collaborate with more farmers.