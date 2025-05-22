360 ONE Asset forays into early-stage startup investing with $60-mn VC fund
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • 360 ONE Asset forays into early-stage startup investing with $60-mn VC fund

360 ONE Asset forays into early-stage startup investing with $60-mn VC fund

By Malvika Maloo

  • 22 May 2025
360 ONE Asset forays into early-stage startup investing with $60-mn VC fund
Abhishek Nag, senior fund manager and strategy head, early-stage VC, 360 ONE Asset

Asset management firm 360 ONE Asset, part of Mumbai-listed 360 ONE WAM Ltd that counts private equity firm Bain Capital as an investor, is foraying into early-stage investments with the launch of a dedicated venture capital fund.

The fund will have a corpus of Rs 500 crore ($60 million) and will make seed and Series A investments in startups, taking a sector-agnostic approach, the firm said in a statement on Thursday. 

360 ONE Asset, which was previously known as lIFL Asset Management, said the fund is anchored by its $3 billion PE platform. It intends to build an ‘Idea to IPO’ capital stack through the early-stage fund, aiming to back founders from their first institutional round through to scale.

Advertisement

“As India approaches its next wave of startup-led economic transformation, 360 ONE Asset’s early-stage strategy aims to be at the forefront – identifying, backing, and shaping the companies that will define the next generation of unicorns,” said Sameer Nath, CIO and head of PE and VC at 360 ONE Asset.  

Abhishek Nag, who will lead the new fund, said the firm's early-stage strategy aims to “bridge the white space” between India’s micro-VC ecosystem and the large global funds by backing founders early and supporting them with patient, long-term capital throughout their growth journey.   

The fund will also offer co-investment opportunities to strategic partners, he said, adding that it will focus on long-term macro trends like domestic consumption, financial infrastructure, healthcare, AI-led services, and deep-tech innovation. 

Advertisement

So far, the fund has four deals in the pipeline. These involve a hybrid-casual gaming company, a hot sauce brand, a SaaS startup and a space-tech firm building indigenous Synthetic Aperture Radar technology. 

It also intends to back companies in sectors like consumer technology, fintech infrastructure, generative AI, and frontier technologies related to space, defence, and precision manufacturing. 

Advertisement
360 One Asset360 One WAM LtdBain Capital

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Every startup pitch must include AI: Ghandour on Wamda's new investment strategy

Finance

Every startup pitch must include AI: Ghandour on Wamda's new investment strategy

Premium
MEVP onboards another Saudi limited partner for fourth fund

Finance

MEVP onboards another Saudi limited partner for fourth fund

Premium
CPPIB's India portfolio growth slows in FY25 as Asia share falls again

Finance

CPPIB's India portfolio growth slows in FY25 as Asia share falls again

Kuwait sovereign wealth fund head says investors reduce US exposure at their 'own risk'

Finance

Kuwait sovereign wealth fund head says investors reduce US exposure at their 'own risk'

IndusInd Bank posts largest-ever quarterly loss due to suspected employee fraud

Finance

IndusInd Bank posts largest-ever quarterly loss due to suspected employee fraud

Pro
Samena Capital looks to be third-time lucky after PE investment goes underwater

Finance

Samena Capital looks to be third-time lucky after PE investment goes underwater

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW