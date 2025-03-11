Zydus Lifesciences ventures into medtech with acquisition of French firm

Homegrown pharma company Zydus Lifesciences Ltd announced on Tuesday its strategic move into the medical technology sector through the acquisition of a controlling stake in French orthopaedics firm Amplitude Surgical SA. This marks Zydus’ first outbound investment of 2025.

Zydus will acquire an 85.6% stake in Amplitude Surgical for €256.8 million (over Rs 2,400 crore), the company said in a stock exchange disclosure. The stake will be purchased from PAI Partners, a mid-market private equity firm, alongside Amplitude Surgical’s management and two minority shareholders.

Following the acquisition, Zydus will launch a mandatory simplified cash tender offer for the remaining shares at the same price, which could lead to a full acquisition valued at €300 million and the subsequent delisting of Amplitude Surgical from Euronext Paris.

This deal will help Zydus diversify into medical technology, leveraging Amplitude Surgical’s market presence, research and development capabilities, and global distribution network. The move aligns with Zydus’ strategy to expand beyond its core branded generics business and into allied sectors such as medtech and consumer health.

“In Amplitude Surgical, we see several medium-term and long-term growth opportunities with respect to portfolio, capabilities, manufacturing, and geographies,” said Sharvil Patel, managing director of Zydus Lifesciences.

Founded in 1997, Amplitude Surgical specializes in lower-limb orthopaedic products, including knee and hip prostheses for joint replacements. The European medtech company reported a revenue of €106 million in FY24, up from €100.2 million the previous year and €87.6 million in FY22. It operates in Europe, Brazil, Australia, and South Africa.

Zydus Lifesciences is a global life sciences company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and marketing of healthcare therapies. In September 2024, it acquired Sterling Biotech’s active pharmaceutical ingredients business for Rs 84 crore ($10 million) and also inked a deal with Temasek-backed food technology company Perfect Day to acquire a 50% stake.

