Zulu Defence Systems, Paytring secure early-stage funding

Deeptech startup Zulu Defence Systems and fintech startup Paytring secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Tuesday.

Zulu Defence Systems has raised $750,000 (Rs 6.24 crore) in a seed funding round led by Finvolve. The round also saw participation from India Accelerator and other undisclosed investors.

Zulu is a defence-focused deeptech startup based out of Bangalore. The startup, founded by Nagendran Kandasamy, operates in the space of advanced air defence aerial systems for rapid deployment, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), precision strike and counter measure capabilities in contested environments.

The startup aims to expand its footprint globally by way of the funding infusion.

“Having seen first-hand the need for battlefield tech that's both agile and effective. Zulu Defence's advanced warfare technology’s approach offers increased precision, faster deployment that could give our troops a significant edge,” said Anil Chait, chief advisor of robotics and unmanned systems thesis of India Accelerator

Fintech startup Paytring has raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-seed funding round led by fintech company Unlimit.

The fund will be used for product development, expanding its market reach, gaining penetration, and acquiring new customers, according to its statement.

Founded by Keshav Munjal (CEO) and Debal Chakraborty, Paytring is a no-code solution for payment collection. The platform integrates various payment providers and acquirers, thus offering global customers an interface for unified communication, control and management, improving efficiency, reducing costs and improving the payment experience.

