Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath, Kalaari Capital, NABVENTURES make startup bets

Speciality coffee brand Subko, real estate management platform Aeria, logistics startup JustDeliveries, footwear company Kaarigar Mandi and crypto platform Nomoex Global have secured early-stage funding from a bunch of investors including stock broking firm Zerodha’s co-founder Nikhil Kamath and venture capital firm Kalaari Capital.

Subko

Speciality coffee brand Subko has raised $10 million (about Rs 83 crore) led by Kamath. Blume Founders Fund, The Gauri Khan Family Trust, Priya & John Abraham, Sangita Jindal, Srinivas & Pallavi Dempo, and The Mehta International Mauritius Limited Group also participated in the round, the company said Monday.

The round valued Subko, led by founder Rahul Reddy, around $34 million post-money.

Subko plans to use the capital to funds to improve its talent pool, its tech, product and design R&D. It will also improve farm level infrastructure for specialty green coffee and fine cacao beans, launch new 'ready to drink' coffee products and expand its cafes in different cities in the country and abroad.

“We are committed to facilitating the careful, calibrated and quality-first expansion of Subko's unique craft café experiences to select Indian cities and potentially to global capitals, showcasing South Asian craftsmanship and the might of the region’s agricultural raw material,” said Reddy, who is also CEO and creative director of Subko.

Aeria

Aeria, a platform for commercial real estate to elevate tenant experience, has secured $1.8 million in pre-seed funding led by Kalaari Capital and construction-focused investment firm Foundamental, with participation from AC Ventures, AL Trust and several angel investors.

The company will use the capital to expand its presence across Southeast Asia, Middle East and other Asian countries over the next year.

Started by former co-founder of OxfordCaps Priyanka Gera and IIM alum Piyush Kateja, Aeria uses artificial intelligence to improve tenant experience for commercial real-estate, connecting employees, spaces, AM teams, property managers and service vendors.

“Most owners currently rely on traditional methods to manage facilities and tenants. We aim to use technology to transform this experience and bring in efficiency to the owner’s operations,” said Priyanka Gera, Founder and CEO at Aeria.

JustDeliveries

JustDeliveries, which provides logistics solutions for perishables, has raised $1 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development’s NABVENTURES.

FAAD Network, Anay Ventures, Caret Capital, and Mahansaria Family Office also participated in the round.

The company plans to use the capital to deepen its logistics networks across key cities including Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, NCR, and launch operations in Hyderabad.

Founded in March 2022 by Mansi Mahansaria, the company specialises in organising logistics for F&B brands, prioritising the integration of technology to improve visibility and transparency in the supply chain. It partners with fast-food restaurants, café chains, and brands specialising in fresh and frozen products to provide delivery of perishable products.

Kaarigar Mandi

Kaarigar Mandi, a business-to-business footwear startup, has raised Rs 1.75 crore in seed funding led by Kyt Ventures. Upaya Social Ventures, IIMA Ventures, and IIM Calcutta Innovation Park also participated in the round.

The startup plans to use the capital towards business development and improving its technology infrastructure.

The startup, founded by Ankit Kumar, Gagan Mukhi, and Hifza Afaq, the startup initially as a direct-to-consumer and business-to-consumer model in 2019. It later pivoted to a B2B model in August 2021.

"Our platform is designed to bridge the gap between traditional artisans and modern bulk buyers," says Kumar. "With this funding, we aim to further strengthen our infrastructure and expand our reach, creating a thriving ecosystem for footwear businesses and fostering economic resilience."

Nomoex Global

Crypto exchange platform Nomoex Global has raised $2 million in funding, led by Aydton Ventures, founder and chief executive Abhishek Mahto said in a post on LinkedIn on Monday.

“This funding will fuel our mission to bring you even more innovative features, enhanced security, and seamless trading experiences,” said Mahto.

The company, founded in 2022, offers a centralised exchange for digital assets and cryptocurrencies, allowing people to buy, sell and trade cryptocurrencies. It previously raised $35,000 in seed funding.

