Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath invests in drone start-up Omnipresent Robot Tech

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, along with Abhijeet Pai, has invested in drone start-up Omnipresent Robot Tech through their investment arm Gruhas Proptech, reported news agency PTI on Thursday.

The amount invested by Kamath and Pai has not been disclosed.

This round also saw co-investments from Kavin Shah, and other high net worth individuals (HNIs).

Omnipresent, founded by Aakash Sinha, an MIT TR35 Innovator and Carnegie Mellon Robotics Institute graduate, has completed 51 km drone flight for HPCL pipelines and it has also been serving most of the major oil companies in India including RIL, IOCL and BPCL.

Its drones are deployed at several ADB plants, UltraTech Cement plants, and also at Adani Green Energy.

"We are excited about our investment in Omnipresent. With Omnipresent's propriety technology and a capable founding team, we at Gruhas are confident about the impact of this scheme," Kamath said.

Omnipresent provided agriculture spray drones to the government to fight the locust attacks in 2021. The company developed an integrated Agri Nerve Centre solution for monitoring diseases in crops for targeted spraying that could potentially boost crop yield by up to 20 per cent.

The company has also worked on the prestigious Chandrayaan-2 project developing perception and navigation software for the Chandrayaan-2 rover.

"We are delighted to partner with Gruhas and confident that we will disrupt the drone sector under the guidance of such eminent partners," Omnipresent's founder Sinha said.

Prior to this, Kamath had earlier this month invested in influencer marketing platform Kofluence. The platform said it has raised $4 million (about ₹30 crore) in funding led by Kamath.

Kamath admitted that while content creators captured eyeballs, there was a gap created by monetisation tools, which left creators wanting help and infrastructure to make a sustainable living out of their content or creativity.

“With Kofluence expanding its product suite to encompass creation and monetisation tools, creators on the platform will have varied monetisation avenues to explore," Kamath, who took home a salary of ₹100 crore, added.