Zerodha co-founder, Chiratae back fitness-tech startup by IIT Delhi alumnus

AroLeap Fitness Pvt Ltd, a fitness-focused startup, has raised an undisclosed amount in a seed funding round led by Chiratae, Sauce.vc, and Whiteboard Capital.

The round also saw participation from Nithin Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha through his investment arm Rainmatter Capital.

“The company will use the fresh capital to iterate and improve the user experience based on feedback in the beta trials,” founder Aman Rai said in an interview with VCCircle.

“Investors expect us to use this capital to launch the product and refine the tech, features, and price point to deliver product-market fit.” Rai added. The company plans to raise a Series A round in the next three months.

Founded by IIT Delhi batchmates Anurag Dani, Rohit Patel, Amal George, and Aman Rai, AroLeap is building an intelligent strength training device designed to deliver data-driven personal training most conveniently and engagingly.

AroLeap was founded in June 2020; however, the team said it has been doing research and development since late 2019 to develop the digital weights technology which is now awaiting a patent.

AroLeap said it has developed a device that has vertically integrated hardware and software into a product, wherein the hardware acts as an entire gym while the software acts as a personal trainer. It keeps track of the user’s every move in real-time and is smart enough to understand your strength to suggest weights and reps for you for every exercise. Besides, it can also detect when you are struggling during an exercise and dial down the resistance so that you can complete your set.

“Our ultimate aim is to help people develop fitness as a permanent habit by making workouts motivating and data-driven; in the coming months, we’ll be onboarding industry experts and coaches to help us develop highly engaging workout programs from our studio” Rai said.

Currently, AroLeap is conducting beta trials in Bengaluru and has plans to launch in the coming months.