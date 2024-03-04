ZaraFX Secures Over $2 Million in Series “A” Funding, Expands Global Presence with New Dubai Office

ZaraFX, a CFD Forex broker known for its innovative financial solutions, proudly announces the successful completion of its Series “A” funding round, raising over $2 million. This substantial investment marks a significant milestone in ZaraFX's growth journey, enabling it to propel its expansion initiatives and deliver cutting-edge services to traders worldwide. The company is also excited to introduce its newest office in Dubai, further solidifying its global footprint and enriching its ability to cater to clients' needs.

The Series “A” funding round witnessed participation from top-tier investors, underscoring their confidence in ZaraFX's distinctive offerings within the competitive Forex trading market. This infusion of capital will empower ZaraFX to advance product development, elevate customer experiences, and reinforce its position as a leading player in the financial services sector.

"We are thrilled to announce the successful completion of our Series A funding round, which marks an important milestone in our journey," remarked Jamsheer Thazhe Veettil, CEO of ZaraFX. " This investment validates our innovative approach to the Forex trading industry and positions us for accelerated growth and expansion into new markets."

Advertisement

The launch of ZaraFX's Dubai office signifies a strategic move to deepen its presence in the Middle East region. Jean Nahas, COO of ZaraFX, commented, "We are excited to bolster our footprint in the Middle East by establishing our new Dubai office. This expansion reflects our dedication to providing personalized support and tailored solutions to traders in the region, further solidifying our position as a trusted partner in their financial journey."

As ZaraFX continues to innovate and extend its global reach, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering unparalleled value and service to its clientele with the support of its investors.

For more information about ZaraFX, please visit https://zara-fx.com.

Advertisement

About ZaraFX:

ZaraFX is a CFD Forex broker dedicated to providing innovative trading solutions and exceptional service to traders worldwide with the aim of empowering traders with the tools and resources necessary to thrive in the Global Forex market.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments