Tech Talk- Founders/CEO’S talking about AI and it’s market disruption

Here are The founders and CEO’s talking about the future of AI, it’s benefits and it’s market disruption and how AI is changing the world.

1. Sunil Goyal, Founder, Solutomatic Global Private Limited

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionising the way companies interact with their customers. With the introduction of E-insure first, an AI-powered platform developed by Solutomatic Global Private Limited, there is a new hope to bridge the gap between customers, marketers, ad insurance companies.Gone are the days when insurance companies relied on traditional methods to reach their target audience. With E-insure first, insurance companies can now tap into the power of AI identify the right customers. This not only helps insurance companies save time but also ensures that customers receive personalised offers.The founder of Solutomatic Global Private Limited, Sunil Goyal, believes that AI has a promising future in the insurance and advertising sectors. He envisions a world where insurance companies can leverage AI to better understand customer preferences.

Advertisement

2.Nitin Jain, CEO, India PR Distribution

AI is reshaping industries, including PR and Press Release Distribution, offering new opportunities for innovation. AI's precision in data analysis enables effective campaigns, particularly in the realm of digital PRs.

The disruption caused by AI in the PR industry is evident in the way digital PR campaigns are now executed. AI-driven analytics and machine learning algorithms enable us to monitor online conversations, track the digital footprint of brands, and optimize content for better engagement and reach. This has revolutionized the way we approach digital PR. In navigating the AI revolution, the PR industry must integrate AI while ensuring transparency. AI can greatly improve PR effectiveness if used responsibly. As India PR Distribution's CEO, I'm committed to using AI ethically to advance the PR industry, while upholding the highest standards.

Advertisement

3.Yash Fatnani, Founder and CEO of MedeaCup

Yash Fatnani, is a young and visionary Founder and CEO of MedeaCup. He has been using new-age thought process and technology to change the way brands operate on the online space.

Yash believes in delivering high ROI for each project and has weaved in AI in his media strategies to deliver high customer engagements for brands. In Yash's view, AI isn't just a tool but a transformative force shaping marketing's future. Through seamless integration into social media marketing, he envisions enhanced efficiency and productivity.

Advertisement

MedeaCup uses suite of AI-powered tools like MidJourney and RunwayML to empower brands and streamlining processes for growth. Notable clients include FabIndia, Godrej Interio, D Y Patil University, Narsi Group, and Mr. Niranjan Hiranandani, spanning hospitality, education, and personal branding for billionaires.

4.Prateek N Kumar, Founder and CEO of NeoNiche

Mr. Kumar shares “ In the ever-evolving landscape of marketing, With the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI), marketers have been granted a powerful toolset to drive impactful campaigns like never before.AI enables marketers to create personalized experiences by analysing consumer data and behaviour.”

Advertisement

“While AI automates many tasks, human oversight and intervention are still essential. Marketers must strike a balance between leveraging AI's capabilities and maintaining human creativity in marketing strategies.” He added

Prateek N Kumar, the Founder and CEO of NeoNiche, stands out as a luminary who has left an indelible mark on both the industry and the lives he's touched. NeoNiche is an Integrated Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a global full-service marketing company that redefines the rules of engagement in the digital age.

5.Vivek Surve and Prashant Jadhav, Co-founders of Oreo One Digital

Advertisement

Vivek Surve and Prashant Jadhav are distinguished political strategists celebrated for their profound understanding of Maharashtra's intricate political ecosystem. Artificial Intelligence is revolutionising industries by automating tasks, enhancing efficiency, and redefining the workforce. “Businesses can take advantage of AI to streamline their operations, personalise customer experiences, and optimise marketing strategies. AI-powered chatbots offer instant customer service responses, freeing up human resources for more complex tasks. In politics, AI analyses voter behavior, shapes campaigns and influences the responses. However, ethical concerns regarding data privacy and job loss persist. As AI continues to evolve, it presents both opportunities and challenges. To maximise AI's potential we need to adopt it responsibly while ensuring that ethical considerations are addressed “ Says Vivek Surve and Prashant Jadhav.

6.Mr. Venu Kondur, CEO at LOBB Logistics

Mr. Venu Kondur sheds light on various significant potential of AI, "The future of AI in the disruption of the logistics industry holds significant potential for remarkable change. Some of key areas where AI is likely to have a lasting impact" "Route Optimization- AI algorithms can analyze vast amounts of data including traffic patterns, weather conditions, delivery schedules, and historical routes to optimize delivery routes in real-time. Demand Forecasting- AI algorithms can analyze historical sales data, market trends. This helps logistics companies optimize inventory levels, leading to cost savings and improved efficiency. Sustainability - AI can help logistics companies reduce their environmental impact by optimizing routes to minimize fuel consumption, reducing empty miles, and optimizing warehouse operations to minimize energy usage." he added

7.Dr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, the Ace investor, Fund Manager, Entrepreneur and the founder of Pancham Dham

Dr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, CEO and Chairman of SRAM & MRAM group: a UK based international conglomerate, shared his views on Artificial Intelligence. The company's footprints are spread across multifarious services, business verticals, and operations with its core business being Fund Management, FOREX Management. Mr. Hiranandani shares, "In the contemporary world, it is essential for founders to adapt, innovate, and embrace change to achieve success. Today business people are using AI to execute their businesses more seamlessly and quickly. But there are also possibilities of AI taking over humans in many critical jobs in the future which can lead to blunders, if AI is not used carefully. Nonetheless, AI is a great tool which can be immensely beneficial to human society if it is used in the right way with the right intent."

8. Nikhil Aggarwal, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder of VectoScalar Technologies.

Nikhil Aggarwal is the Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder of VectoScalar Technologies. He is very focused on growing more business opportunities as tech-investor & working for new interesting projects involving Generative AI & Robotics. He has over 19+ years of experience in Software Development & Outsourcing businesses. Under his leadership, VectoScalar with a team of 100+ engineers has delivered many mid to large-scale projects. Some of those globally renowned brands include Google/Simsim, Kickdrum, CoinSwitch, DailyHunt, Scripbox, CarDekho, Versata, Accolite, Ford, MPS, LogicHub, Juggernaut, Airtel-Wynk & more.

Nikhil believes, to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), human intellect necessitates ongoing profound learning and swift dissemination. This will contribute to the advancement of humanity and benefit future generations.

9.Dr. Sujit Paul - Group CEO - Zota Healthcare Ltd.

Dr. Sujit Paul is an industry veteran with many years in senior leadership roles. He carries more than two & half decades of rich experience in setting up, scaling and operating for diverse plethora of brands such as Reliance Pharma Retail, Asian Paints, Bata, Kodak, Apollo Pharmacy, Trust Pharmacy, Columbia Asia Hospital, CAH Clinics and serving multiple national/ international brands consistently. Dr Sujit shared his views on the future of AI. "I believe the future of AI holds immense potential for market disruption. AI-driven technologies are revolutionizing drug discovery, optimizing manufacturing processes, and enhancing patient care. By leveraging AI algorithms, we can streamline drug development, accelerate time-to-market, and ensure cost-effective production of high-quality generic medicines. Furthermore, AI-powered analytics enable us to glean valuable insights from vast datasets, driving informed decision-making and personalized medicine. Embracing AI isn't just about staying competitive; it's about pioneering innovation and improving healthcare. At Davaindia, we're committed to harnessing the power of AI to deliver affordable, accessible, and innovative healthcare solutions that benefit patients across India." Said Dr. Sujit Paul

10. Gaurav Juneja, CRO of Kapture CX

“ With AI powering Kapture’s enterprise CRM solutions, we’re witnessing real-world impacts like never before - ability to predict customer ask, automating tasks, real time agent co-pilot. At Kapture, our endeavour is to make customer support more personalised, contextualised . While we are leveraging AI via our own vertical LLM’s, we are also mindful of potential challenges such as data privacy concerns, algorithm biases, and the need for human oversight. Striking the right balance between innovation and ethics will be crucial as we navigate this transformative era of AI in CRM.” says Gaurav Juneja, CRO of Kapture CX

Over 17 years of experience. Currently, he is the Chief Revenue Officer for Kapture. Kapture CX, revolutionizing hassle-free customer experiences through personalized customer interactions.

11.Ruby Jain, Founder Vyaparify

In today's digital age, Lakhs of Vyaparis (Merchant) aspire to bring their businesses online and tap into the limitless opportunities of the digital world. However, this transition can be overwhelming, with challenges ranging from technical complexities to lack of guidance and support. In India alone, out of 65 million MSMEs, only 5% have a website. That's where Vyaparify steps in with the power of AI – to empower Vyaparis in taking and growing their businesses from offline to online.Artificial Intelligence is revolutionizing India's MSME sector. By deploying AI, these enterprises can leverage predictive analytics for market trends, and deliver personalized customer experiences. As India moves towards digitalization, AI stands as a pivotal tool for MSMEs to navigate the complexities of the digital economy and carve out a space on the global stage.

12.By Yashraj Vakil, CEO of CaptainBiz.

AI is revolutionizing financial and inventory management for Indian MSMEs. By automating tasks such as invoicing, expense tracking, and financial reporting, AI streamlines operations, reducing errors, and saving time. Predictive analytics optimize inventory levels, minimizing stockouts and excess inventory, ensuring better cash flow management and cost efficiency. Additionally, AI-driven insights facilitate smarter procurement decisions and pricing strategies, enhancing profitability. Despite initial investment concerns, the long-term benefits of AI in financial and inventory management are undeniable. With government support, low-cost solutions by innovative startups, and proper implementation, MSMEs can leverage AI to achieve sustainable growth and competitiveness in the Indian market.CaptainBiz is GSTN-recommended digital billing software.They address the unique needs of MSMEs by providing innovative solutions for GST digital billing, stock and party management, GST reports.

Share article on Leave Your Comments