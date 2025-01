Z47-backed D2C brand Freakins in talks to raise fresh capital, appoints banker

Premium (L-R) Shaan Shah and Puneet Sehgal, co-founders of Freakins

Freakins, a fashion brand that primarily sells denim apparel for Gen Z women, is in talks with multiple venture capital firms as well as growth-stage funds to raise fresh capital, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. The startup, which raised $4 million in its seed round led by Z47 (erstwhile Matrix ......