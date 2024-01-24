Yango Tech's Global Impact: Expanding Horizons and Cross-Border Success

Max Avtukhov, CEO and CO-Founder of Yango Tech

In 2024, amidst the simple act of scrolling through a phone, the contemplation of grocery choices on the current app feels akin to having a personal shopper readily available. This convenience eliminates the need for a visit to a physical store, thanks to the app's user-friendly interface, making the entire process a breeze. It's almost as if the groceries are ordering themselves, transforming online grocery shopping into a seamless routine. Online grocery shopping has effortlessly become a routine in this digital age, showcasing technology's prowess in simplifying our lives. As technology evolves, it continues to reshape our daily habits, not just providing convenience but offering a preview of a future that is both seamless and interconnected.

The unprecedented and rapid growth of the e-grocery and retail landscape sector backs the ease with which we order our groceries today. Currently valued at $522 billion as of this year (2023), with a projected annual growth rate of 14.57%, the e-grocery and retail landscape is only expected to continue its rapid progress. It doesn’t come as a surprise that the share of online grocery sales relative to total grocery sales is anticipated to nearly double from 8.5% in 2023 to an expected 16% by 2028.

Recognizing its substantial potential, Yango Tech laid its foundations in the e-grocery and broader e-commerce landscape as a global provider of tech solutions. As a new entrant to the scene, Yango Tech is swiftly making its mark by reshaping how we approach grocery shopping, helping retailers adapt to the new digital era. The company's solutions align with the changing times, offering a wide range of tools for doing grocery business online. With a firm belief that technology is the linchpin for staying ahead in today's evolving landscape, Yango Tech drew upon its tech and business expertise to establish itself in 2022.

Their journey began with a strategic entry into the MENA region, followed by their expansion into India and other markets, all driven by a commitment to help retailers navigate the continuously evolving e-commerce landscape. The software as a service (SaaS) company has clients in Saudi Arabia and Turkey and has recently signed up as a first client in India. Yango Tech's mission is crystal clear: to empower businesses seeking to enter the retail and e-commerce sector with tech to do so. The company specializes in providing customized solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of traditional retailers and e-grocers.

Their tech stack includes a sophisticated warehouse management system, offering real-time inventory insights and streamlining order processing for e-grocers. Also on the list of their smart solutions is an auto-replenishment system, driven by machine learning, which accurately predicts demand, optimizing stock levels based on historical data and external factors. Their White-label Store App creates a unique customer journey by offering customized options at each step and enabling personalized discounts, bundles, and upsell offers. Furthermore, their analytics tools cover commercial metrics and delivery data and provide actionable insights for data-driven decision-making.

As Yango Tech continues to expand, its focus on technological innovation remains unwavering. The company recognizes the importance of staying ahead in the dynamic tech landscape and highly values research and development. By investing in cutting-edge technologies like AI and robotics, Yango Tech ensures its solutions remain at the forefront of the industry, offering users the latest advancements for a smarter and more efficient experience.

Looking to the future, Yango Tech envisions sustained global impact and growth. Fueled by the explosive potential of the e-grocery market, predicted to reach a staggering $1.2 trillion by 2028, Yango Tech is strategically positioning itself to become one of the major players in this rapidly evolving landscape. The company's strategic approach to global expansion involves a delicate balance between standardization and customization. By tailoring its strategies to the unique needs of each market, Yango Tech aims to establish itself as a leader in the e-grocery and retail landscape on a global scale.

In a world where the convenience of online grocery shopping has become integral to daily life, Yango Tech's continued commitment to innovation and user-centric solutions positions it as a transformative force in the e-commerce industry. As the digital landscape evolves, Yango Tech remains poised not only to meet but also to exceed the expectations of consumers worldwide, providing a seamless and efficient shopping experience that transcends borders.

For more information about Yango Tech, visit https://yango-tech.com/

