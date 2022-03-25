Y Combinator, NB Ventures, others back healthcare platform Janani.life

Healthcare startup Janani.life on Friday said it has secured growth capital of $2.2 million (around Rs 17 crore) from Y Combinator (YC), Olive Tree Capital and Good Water Capital.

The round also saw participation from Soma Capital, Brightlane VC, NB Ventures, with angel investors including D S Brar, Chairman GVK life science and former President of Ranbaxy and Gaurav Deepak, Founder of Avendus Capital.

The startup, operated by Mothersense Technologies Pvt Ltd, plans to use the fresh money to build its technology stack, roll out operations across major Indian cities, as well as to ramp up brand image and marketing operations.

Founded in October 2020 by Nilay Mehrotra and Raj Garg, Janani offers teleconsultations, at-home diagnostics and nutraceuticals, along with specially curated programmes for different lifestyle-related health issues. It aims to make the process of infertility treatment and assisted fertilization easier.

Janani said it plans to establish itself as an end-to-end service provider with consumer-centric Janani.life and a business-to-business (B2B) artificial intelligence (AI) solution, Janani.ai.

Notably, Janani.life is part of Y Combinator’s current winter batch (W22) and is a part of the cohort that will be presenting in the accelerator’s upcoming demo day.

In 2020, it raised Rs 1.5 crore (about $201,000) in a pre-seed funding round. The startup raised Rs 8 crore (around $1.1 million) in a fresh funding round led by startup incubator and accelerator Venture Catalysts in 2021.