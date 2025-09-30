WSB Real Estate backs second warehousing project, to ramp up logistics play

Premium Vinit Prabhugaonkar, managing partner, WSB Real Estate

Mumbai-based real-estate investment firm WSB Real Estate Partners Pvt Ltd has backed a warehousing project in Bengaluru, marking its second investment in the segment, a top company executive told VCCircle. The private-equity firm, which was earlier known as Walton Street India and which has so far built a portfolio of residential ......