World Bank’s IFC to invest in Everstone’s largest fund

World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC) said it has proposed to invest in homegrown private equity firm Everstone’s largest ever fund.

The investment will be capped at 20% of the final fund size, with proposed equity investment of $50 million and co-investment of $10 million, said IFC in a disclosure.

Everstone aims to raise a total of $950 million for the fourth fund.

The Singapore-headquartered firm raised $425 million for its first fund, $580 million for its second fund and $731 million for its third fund.

The new fund is sector-agnostic, with a primary focus on healthcare and technology services, as well as consumer and financial services sectors.

Everstone was co-founded by Sameer Sain and Atul Kapur in 2006.

IFC, which has an active LP (limited partner) portfolio in India, also makes direct private equity-style investments and lends to companies in the country.

Last week, it made a commitment to invest up to $16.5 million in a genomics-based diagnostics and research firm MedGenome Labs. Prior to that, IFC proposed to invest about $20 million in the third fund of mid-market private equity firm Faering Capital.