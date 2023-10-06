WorkIndia among three dozen startups make elevator pitch at VCCircle event in Delhi

Credit: 123RF.com

Over three dozen startups made an elevator pitch to some of the most active early-stage investors in India at the Delhi edition of VCCircle’s curated multi-city fundraising program The Pitch, on Friday.

The program, which seeks to connect startups with serious investors (venture capital firms, family offices and others), is meant for early-stage ventures courting prospective financial backers in curated sessions.

The Pitch kicked off on September 14 in Bengaluru and moved to Delhi today. It would be held in Mumbai on 3 November, followed by a grand finale in December that would also acknowledge and celebrate disruptors in the ecosystem.

Advertisement

Among the more mature startups, WorkIndia, which already counts backers such as Beenext, Xiaomi, Insitor Impact Fund, SBI Tokyo, Nintendo Family Office, Persol, Asuka Asset Management, besides angel investors, made a pitch to raise what is believed to be its Series B round.

The eight-year-old venture now led by co-founders Nilesh Dungarwal and Moiz Arsiwala, is a job portal for blue and grey-collar workers. It had raised a pre-Series B round less than a year ago.

The startup says it is the only recruitment platform in India that has been able to generate profitable revenue from SMBs. It has also created relevant job system built with over 450 million data points. The firm had also pitched to separate set of investors in the Bengaluru edition of the pitching program last month.

Advertisement

Pre-Series A

Among those looking to scoop a pre-Series A round include names like IPSC Pain and Spine Hospitals, which is trying to cater to patients with chronic pain with conservative to minimally invasive surgical interventions; Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) venture Proxgy; logistics tech venture Elixia; multi-sport centre chain GamePoint; edtech startup Cyboard School; e-nutrition marketplace Yellolife; portable theatre chain Picturetime that is establishing entertainment centres in tier II and tier III cities; rice company Lifegold and Beyobo, a B2B cross border marketplace connecting Indian retailers to the rest of the world.

Early-stage

Advertisement

The early stage pack of startups that made their pitch include Oddy Uniwraps, Orange Koi, Naam, Organic Delight, Uplifters, Soil, Matihaat, HawkEye Smart Parking Management, Greensole, Skor, Kushal Karigar, Vesta Elder Care, Embrace, Sakhamuri Group, Quali55care, Digital Labour Chowk, Neuphony, Autotisement, Dream Ticket, Chakki Peesing, AskNaveen, Qocial, Bringgg, Fundamento, and Biggdiscount.

Share article on Leave Your Comments