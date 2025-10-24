Wonderland Foods, Capital XB raise funds in $15-mn plus rounds

Healthy snacking brand Wonderland Foods has raised Rs 140 crore ($16 million) in its first institutional round of funding.

The round was led by impact-focused venture capital firm Asha Ventures and UK’s development finance institution (DFI) British International Investments (BII).

Wonderland Foods, set up in 1985, is a premium dry fruits and healthy snacks brand that offers nuts, flavoured makhanas, dates and trail mixes among others. The company plans to use the capital to launch a range of value-added products and deepen its distribution presence across channels. It also plans to set up a green processing facility.

“This funding marks a pivotal moment for us as we scale our distribution, launch new products, and take the next big leap in our growth journey,” said Anubhav Gupta, managing director of Wonderland Foods. “We’re proud to partner with the Government of Uttar Pradesh to set up a Rs 250 crore greenfield nuts and dry fruits processing unit at Greater Noida.”

Trade financier CapitalXB, which is focussed on small and medium enterprises (SMEs), has secured $15 million (around Rs 132 crore) in a mix of equity and debt capital through a seed round led by London-based investment boutique Alken’s founder Nicolas Walewski, who invested in his personal capacity.

The Mumbai-based company will use the capital to expand its lending capacity, improve its technological infrastructure, and scale up operations.

The company, a registered non-banking financial company (NBFC), focuses on domestic and cross border supply chain finance. It offers various trade finance products including invoice discounting, factoring, supply chain financing, and specialized loans for exporters.

“India's SMEs are poised for unprecedented growth. This funding accelerates our mission to become the preferred financing partner for businesses driving India's manufacturing and export economy—enabling economic multipliers across entire supply chains.” said Taranjit S Jaswal, Managing Director and chief executive, CapitalXB.

