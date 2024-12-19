Women-focused asset manager Cinnamon Wealth set to float debut private credit fund
  Women-focused asset manager Cinnamon Wealth set to float debut private credit fund

Women-focused asset manager Cinnamon Wealth set to float debut private credit fund

By Aman Rawat

  • 19 Dec 2024
Women-focused asset manager Cinnamon Wealth set to float debut private credit fund
Cinnamon Wealth founders Anurita and Vijay Emmanuel

Cinnamon Wealth, a women-focussed asset and wealth management company, is set to roll out its maiden private credit fund by January next year, a top company executive told VCCircle.    The Women Enterprisers Fund will prioritize investments in micro, small and medium-sized enterprises that are owned, co-owned, or led by women, ......

