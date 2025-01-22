Women-focused African PE Aruwa Capital to bet on footwear company

Premium Aruwa founder Adesuwa Okunbo Rhodes (third from right) with team members

Aruwa Capital Management, an early-stage private equity firm that backs growth-oriented small- and mid-sized businesses in Nigeria and Ghana, is set to acquire a partial stake in a local footwear-maker, VCCircle has learnt. The Lagos-headquartered PE firm, which manages assets worth $40 million, will acquire a 25% stake in Yikodeen Nigeria. ......