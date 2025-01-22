Women-focused African PE Aruwa Capital to bet on footwear company
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Women-focused African PE Aruwa Capital to bet on footwear company

By Dilasha Seth

  • 22 Jan 2025
Premium
Women-focused African PE Aruwa Capital to bet on footwear company
Aruwa founder Adesuwa Okunbo Rhodes (third from right) with team members

Aruwa Capital Management, an early-stage private equity firm that backs growth-oriented small- and mid-sized businesses in Nigeria and Ghana, is set to acquire a partial stake in a local footwear-maker, VCCircle has learnt.  The Lagos-headquartered PE firm, which manages assets worth $40 million, will acquire a 25% stake in Yikodeen Nigeria. ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Carlyle, Kadaara portfolio companies get SEBI nod for IPO

Manufacturing

Carlyle, Kadaara portfolio companies get SEBI nod for IPO

Bain Capital backs Dhoot Transmission in second India auto-component bet

Manufacturing

Bain Capital backs Dhoot Transmission in second India auto-component bet

GIC-backed AM Green ties up with DP World for green fuel export projects

Manufacturing

GIC-backed AM Green ties up with DP World for green fuel export projects

Premium
Mahindra's EV arm attracts another offshore investor

Manufacturing

Mahindra's EV arm attracts another offshore investor

Apollo Global, Synergy to partially exit JSW Cement as decks cleared for IPO

Manufacturing

Apollo Global, Synergy to partially exit JSW Cement as decks cleared for IPO

PAG ups India packaging play with back-to-back deals for Pravesha, Manjushree

Manufacturing

PAG ups India packaging play with back-to-back deals for Pravesha, Manjushree

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW