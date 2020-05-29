Wipro names Capgemini veteran as new CEO

Software services exporter Wipro Ltd has appointed Thierry Delaporte as its new chief executive officer and managing director.

The appointment is effective July 6, the company said in a statement.

Until recently, Delaporte was the chief operating officer of Capgemini Group and a member of its group executive board.

Delaporte will replace Abidali Z Neemuchwala, who decided to step down in January. He will be based out of Paris and will report to company chairperson Rishad Premji, who will oversee the daily operations of the company till the CEO-designate takes over.

“Thierry has an exceptional leadership track record, strong international exposure, deep strategic expertise, a unique ability to forge long-standing client relationships, and proven experience of driving transformation and managing technological disruption,” Premji said.

Delaporte is a graduate of Sciences Po, Paris, and Sorbonne University. He has held several positions during his 25-year stint with Capgemini, including CEO of its global financial services strategic business unit. He also oversaw the company’s India operations.

Apart from this, he is also the co-founder and president of Life Project 4 Youth, a not-for-profit organisation.

Shares of Wipro were trading 4.62% up at Rs 208.5 apiece at the time of writing this report. Per VCCEdge, the data research arm of Mosaic Digital, the company reported consolidated net sales of Rs 5,901.89 crore for the 2020 financial year, with a profit after tax figure of 902.22 crore for the same period.

Delaporte’s appointment comes even as the company like others in the information technology industry seeks to navigate the sudden economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last month, the company predicted a “challenging” period and said it would not be able to give a revenue forecast for its first fiscal quarter because of the uncertainty generated by the outbreak of the coronavirus and subsequent lockdowns around the world.