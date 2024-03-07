Why VNAM Advisors' co-founder prefers to keep distance from alternatives investments

Premium
Multi-family office, VNAM Capital Advisors’ co-founder and partner, Vishesh Narang, prefers limited exposure to alternative assets due to their low transparency, lack of liquidity and returns generated. The Delhi-based FO caters to the wealth management needs of a few large families. While Narang did not disclose names, he said that ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.