Ivy Growth Associates rolls out new fund for startups

Micro venture capital firm Ivy Growth Associates has floated Arigato Capital, a SEBI-registered category-I alternative investment fund VC fund with a target corpus of Rs 250 crore (around $30 million).

The sector-agnostic fund will invest in startups across a variety of emerging sectors, including agritech, cleantech, generative AI, fintech, consumer brands, and software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies. It will focus on startups beyond the seed stage or in pre-series A stages and average ticket size will be $500,000 (around Rs 4 crore).

Arigato Capital aims to begin raising capital in June 2024, with plans to make investments over the next 15-18 months. It targets a first close at Rs 100 crore.

Arigato Capital is being launched by Ivy Growth Associates' founders Prateek Toshniwal, Rachit Poddar, Mehul Shah, and Sharad Todi, with Ivy Growth serving as a limited partner.

Through Arigato Capital, Ivy Growth intends to establish and expand a global corridor to connect angel investors and startups, with focus on the Middle East, US, and Europe, the fund said in a release

Ivy Growth Associates claims that it has invested in over 100 growth-stage startups. The firm has deployed Rs 20 crore from its fund and utilised more than Rs 80 crore from syndicate funds within its network. Its portfolio includes Rupeek, Zypp Electric, Airmeet, BluSmart, Emotorad, Bebeburp, Bummer, Regrip, GrowIt, Evify Logistics and Navitas Alpha, among others.

In recent years, numerous micro-investment firms and angel networks have established their own venture capital funds. For example, earlier this year, the angel investment platform We Founder Circle launched Avinya Ventures. Likewise, Inflection Point Ventures introduced its $50 million venture capital fund, Physis Capital, last year.

