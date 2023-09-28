facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Why this former Ventureast exec is betting on businesses in rural areas, small towns

Why this former Ventureast exec is betting on businesses in rural areas, small towns

By Malvika Maloo

  • 28 Sep 2023
Premium
Why this former Ventureast exec is betting on businesses in rural areas, small towns
Pranay Bhargava, Wee Cee

A former executive of venture capital firm Ventureast has floated an alternative investment fund to bet on businesses in small towns and rural areas, seeking to support entrepreneurs that are often shunned by banks and non-bank lenders.  Pranay Bhargava, an IIT (BHU)-Varanasi graduate who worked with Ventureast between 2007 and 2010, ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Mubadala likely to buy Temasek's partial stake in Manipal Hospitals

Healthcare

Mubadala likely to buy Temasek's partial stake in Manipal Hospitals

Premium
Styched acquires VC, angels-backed performance wear brand

TMT

Styched acquires VC, angels-backed performance wear brand

Premium
Bottomline: Apollo, ChrysCap-backed Hero FinCorp comes out of the red, AUM hits $5 bn

Finance

Bottomline: Apollo, ChrysCap-backed Hero FinCorp comes out of the red, AUM hits $5 bn

Oorja, two others raise early-stage funding

TMT

Oorja, two others raise early-stage funding

Premium
TI Platform, Accel-backed Drip Capital taps overseas investor for fresh capital

Finance

TI Platform, Accel-backed Drip Capital taps overseas investor for fresh capital

Premium
Why this former Ventureast exec is betting on businesses in rural areas, small towns

General

Why this former Ventureast exec is betting on businesses in rural areas, small towns

Advertisement