Why is Swiss DFI SIFEM bullish on private credit in India?
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Why is Swiss DFI SIFEM bullish on private credit in India?

Why is Swiss DFI SIFEM bullish on private credit in India?

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 31 May 2024
Premium
Why is Swiss DFI SIFEM bullish on private credit in India?
Credit: Thinkstock

The Swiss Investment Fund for Emerging Markets (SIFEM), Switzerland&#39;s development finance institute, which has been investing in India as a limited partner since 2006, is exploring investment opportunities for private credit funds in India, a top executive told VCCircle. SIFEM’s strategy for portfolio allocation is split 80-20 between private equity and ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Misuse of asset reconstruction firms to fast track insolvency process: RBI

Economy

Misuse of asset reconstruction firms to fast track insolvency process: RBI

Premium
Why is Swiss DFI SIFEM bullish on private credit in India?

Finance

Why is Swiss DFI SIFEM bullish on private credit in India?

Saudi government files papers to sell fresh stake in Aramco for potential $13 bn

Economy

Saudi government files papers to sell fresh stake in Aramco for potential $13 bn

Premium
Women-focused AWE Funds ups target for maiden vehicle, plans second outing

Finance

Women-focused AWE Funds ups target for maiden vehicle, plans second outing

Premium
General Atlantic pockets $136 mn in twin exit moves from India portfolio

Finance

General Atlantic pockets $136 mn in twin exit moves from India portfolio

Sanjay Nayar-led Sorin Investments closes maiden fund at $162 mn

Finance

Sanjay Nayar-led Sorin Investments closes maiden fund at $162 mn

Advertisement