Why global LPs are looking to increase private credit allocations
By Priyal Mahtta

  • 21 Oct 2024
Credit: 123RF.com

Despite the current under-allocation towards private credit strategies, limited partners globally are considering raising their exposure to this asset class as macroeconomic sentiment improves and inflation worries ease, a survey showed.  According to Goldman Sachs’ 2024 Private Markets Diagnostic Survey, the overall sentiment is ‘shifting from cautious to courageous’. This is ......

