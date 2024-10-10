Why Axis Capital CEO foresees strong growth despite leadership overhaul

Premium Atul Mehra, MD & CEO, Axis Capital

Axis Capital expects revenue growth to remain robust in the current financial year, the investment bank’s top executive told VCCircle, after several changes in its leadership ranks raised concerns about its prospects. Atul Mehra, chief executive officer and managing director at the unit of private-sector lender Axis Bank, said that a boom ......