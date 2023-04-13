What's hobbling the growth of litigation financing in India?

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

When BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest asset manager, signed a $254-million deal with Hindustan Construction Co. in March 2019, it fuelled hope of propelling growth in India’s nascent market for litigation financing. Four years on, that hope has had a reality check and the market hasn’t grown as expected. But now, there is another ray of hope. BlackRock had agreed to buy rights to a portfolio of arbitration awards and claims on projects ......