What’s cooking at Fireside-backed Smytten after crossing revenue milestone?

Premium Smytten founders Swagata Sarangi (left) and Siddhartha Nangia

Smytten, a sampling and engagement platform for direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, plans to introduce new product categories and strengthen its offline presence as it looks to grow revenue and move towards profitability, a top executive told VCCircle. The Bengaluru-based startup, operated by Surfboats Solutions Pvt. Ltd, managed to increase its revenue from ......