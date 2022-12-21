What’s Up Wellness, Bigyellowfish and Drivio raise early-stage funding

Digital wellness brand What’s Up Wellness has raised an undisclosed amount from a series of investors in its maiden angel fundraising round.

The Gurugram- based company, which was bootstrapped before the fundraise aims to use the fresh funds towards technology development and hiring, as per their press statement.

The funding round was led by Puneet Sehgal (Hopscotch); Sahil Kukreja ( The Butternut Co.); Ritika Jaisinghani ( Elaa); Maharshi Ganatra, MGA) and Ritesh Ritolia (Boston Consulting Group).

The round also saw participation from Soumya Kant (Clovia); Deep Bajaj and Mohit Bajaj (Sirona Hygiene); among other investors.

The company was co-founded by Sayantani Mandal and Vaibhav Makhija in May 2021, who were previously working in the D2C sector.

The company has launched two flagship products – What’s Up Beauty Gummies for Hair, Skin, and Nails and What’s Up Sleep Gummies with muscle recovery and nerve relaxation.

The brand currently stands at an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of Rs 5 crore and aims to grow it to over Rs 12 crore over the next six months. The company also plans on expanding its customer base to 2 lakh users from the current 40,000 users by the end of 2023.

Bigyellowfish

Employee experience platform, Bigyellowfish, has raised $1.1 million as part of its seed funding round led by Powerhouse from Anicut Capital (through their Angel Fund) and Innoport.

The funding is planned to be utilized for ramping up sales & marketing globally, scaling up software and platform capabilities, and Research & Development.

Founded in 2019, Bigyellowfish by Soma Sundar Gollakota and Kunal Pancholi, the company currently services clients across Europe, the UK, and Singapore and claims to have grown 4x since 2020.

The company plans to increase its revenues from safety-intensive industries like maritime, aviation, oil & gas, manufacturing, and logistics and expand its operations across the US and the Middle East in the coming years.

Bigyellofish focuses on the global safety tech & engagement market as its launch addressable market. The market size is estimated to be around $21 Billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.

"Bigyellowfish's experience in working with many companies in the shipping & maritime sectors positions them to enter other safety-critical industries where the need for employee experience solutions is present," stated Kshitij Golwalkar, general partner, Powerhouse Ventures, while commenting about the fundraise.

Drivio

Two-wheeler financing platform, Drivio has raised $1 million in its seed funding round led by Karini Ventures and Vansun Capital.

The Guruguram-based startup, co-founded by Saurabh Tripathi and Ankur Bhardwaj is a digital-first omnichannel two-wheeler financing platform wherein they offer quick financing services to users.

Speaking about the seed fundraising, Saurabh Tripathi, co-founder, and chief executive officer, of Drivio, said, “We plan to utilize the funds to improve the product and expand the services across the country.”

Drivio has partnered and is in talks with several banks and financial organizations for their loan processing services platform.

The two-wheeler financing market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26% and Drivio currently expects to reach around Rs 100 crore in two-wheeler loans in the next 12 months.

