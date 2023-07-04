What is JM Financial’s game plan for maiden private credit fund?

Premium Pranob Gupta, MD & CIO, Credit Opportunities Fund, JM Financial

Mumbai-based JM Financial Group will invest debt capital in local companies via a new fund, adding another asset class to its portfolio that already includes private equity, distressed assets, non-banking finance and mutual funds. The company said it has hit the first close of its maiden performing credit fund, JM Credit Opportunities Fund–1, after securing ......