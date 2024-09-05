What are 360 One-backed Hearzap's plans after recent acquisition?

Premium S Raja, founder, Hearzap

Hearing care provider Hearzap, backed by 360 One Asset Management Ltd, the private equity and venture capital arm of 360 One WAM Ltd, plans to continue its acquisition spree following its recent purchase, a company executive told VCCircle. The Hyderabad-based company on Wednesday said it acquired a 51% stake in Speech ......