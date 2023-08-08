WestBridge-backed Lead School doubles FY23 revenue, lays out takeover strategy

Premium LEAD School founders Smita Deorah (left) and Sumeet Mehta

Edtech unicorn Lead School, which counts private equity firm WestBridge Capital and venture capital firm GSV Ventures among its investors, doubled its revenue in the financial year ended March 31, 2023 and continued on its path towards profitability, a top company executive told VCCircle. “Our revenue crossed Rs 270 crore from Rs 133 crore in the financial year 2022 on the back of growing scale with the Pearson ......