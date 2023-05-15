Welspun One Logistics Parks marks initial close of second fund

Premium
Welspun One Logistics Parks, the logistics fund and development management platform of Mumbai-based real estate conglomerate Welspun Group, has marked the initial close of its second alternative investment fund after raising about a fourth of the targeted corpus. The Welspun One Logistics Parks’ second fund, or WOLP Fund 2, marked the initial close at ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.