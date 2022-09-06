WEH Ventures others back Zevi in pre-seed round

Zevi.AI, a site search engine-built using NLP-AI (Natural language processing in artificial intelligence), has raised pre-seed funding of $850,000 led by WEH Ventures, Titan Capital, Veda VC, Entrepreneur First, and Kube VC, the company announced on Tuesday.

Zevi looks to address the issues and loss of revenues faced by brands due to inadequate search tools and discovery on their respective platforms, it said.

“With this seed amount, we plan to invest and flush out our product and establish a growth engine to scale the business,” said Shyam N, co-founder Zevi.

The search engine can understand context across a host of languages and mixed language queries like Hindi + English (Hinglish) or English + Spanish (Spanglish) enabling end users to search in their most convenient way, the company said in a statement.

Zevi says it powers search for top brands like Juicy chemistry, FacesCanada, Mango, The Ayurveda Experience, and Downtown, among others. The company claims to have improved conversions by 11% and average order value by 28%.

The startup also works with enterprises, marketplaces and brands on Shopify for quick integrations.

Founded by Shyam N and Anshul Basia. Shyam led storefront, search and personalization charters for Myntra before he started Zevi. He has also worked with Musigma leading the customer analytics and data science for the largest sports brand before Myntra.

Basia, a graduate of IIT Delhi was working with Microsoft in their NLX team building and deploying an NLP-based solution. He holds a patent that is currently live with the MS office suite.

