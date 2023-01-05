We Founder Circle closes 71 deals in 2022

We Founder Circle has closed 71 bets in 53 startups with an investment of Rs 100 crore (around $12.5 million) in their second year, the company announced on Thursday.

The early-stage investment company has invested in 104 deals in more than 80 startups within two years of operations. It has also given seven partial exits to its investors in the second year. Over 6,700 investors from over 400 cities and over 40 countries have participated in more than 100 deals with over $20 million in investments.

“On the portfolio side, over 25% are being led by women entrepreneurs and 70% of our founders come from tier II and beyond cities, which validates our commitment to building 100 startup cities in India. We are sector agnostic but have a special focus on SaaS, EV, agritech, healthcare and fintech,” said Neeraj Tyagi, co-founder and chief executive, We Founder Circle.

WFC has also launched two funds to back early-stage startups in India. The first fund, Invstt Trust, an angel fund, has a target corpus of Rs 200 crore, with a green shoe option of up to Rs 200 crore. It has secured a commitment of Rs 50 crore so far.

WFC’s global community has over 2,000 founders and more than 6,700 strategic angels from over 40 countries that provides seed funding, strategic business partnerships, and global networking opportunities to entrepreneurs.

