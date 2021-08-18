Water purification startup DrinkPrime, D2C brand Snack Amor raise funds

DrinkPrime, a water purification startup, has raised Rs 8 crore in a debt financing round by UC Inclusive Credit (Rs 5 crore ) and Western Capital (Rs 3 crore).

The company previously raised Rs 21 crore in a Series A financing round last year.

“We found that the synergy between DrinkPrime and Western Capital will lead to the successful resolution of the underserved demand for safe drinking water in India. We believe that DrinkPrime will be able to create a niche in the segment and grow beyond expectations in three to four years,” said Anil Kejriwal, founder and CEO of Western Capital

Bengaluru-based DrinkPrime said it has served over one lakh consumers across regions like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi-NCR.

Snack Amor

Snack Amor, a direct-to-consumer snack brand, has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from a consortium of angel investors like Sanchit

Agarwal, managing director of Accenture, and Sujan Sinha, chief executive of Shriram Housing and Finance.

The fresh capital will be used for hiring staff, launching new products, and scaling of distribution.

The company said it plans to raise $1 million in additional funds during this year, and aims to expand in international markets.

Founded by Deepak Grover in 2017, Snack Amor has an online and retail presence across regions like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Surat, and Chennai.

It aims to expand its retail footprint in Cochin, Pune, Indore, and other Tier I and Tier II cities. The firm offers snacks made of sorghum.