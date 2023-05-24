facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Warburg Pincus set to seal control deal for bathroom fittings firm

Warburg Pincus set to seal control deal for bathroom fittings firm

Premium
Warburg Pincus set to seal control deal for bathroom fittings firm

Private equity firm Warburg Pincus is set to acquire a majority stake in Watertec (India) Pvt. Ltd, a bathroom accessories and fittings maker, two people aware of the development said. The company is jointly owned by Coimbatore-based UMS Group, Watertec Malaysia and Sri Lanka-based South Asian Investments. Warburg will buy around ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.

Articles

Premium
Temasek lifts exposure to Indian insurance sector with over $100-mn bet

Finance

Temasek lifts exposure to Indian insurance sector with over $100-mn bet

Nykaa's Q4 profit declines 72% even as revenue jumps 34%

Consumer

Nykaa's Q4 profit declines 72% even as revenue jumps 34%

Uber steps up EV push in India with Uber Green

TMT

Uber steps up EV push in India with Uber Green

SEBI tightens reporting requirements for offshore funds

Finance

SEBI tightens reporting requirements for offshore funds

Sensex, Nifty snap 3-day winning streak, financials, metals drag

Finance

Sensex, Nifty snap 3-day winning streak, financials, metals drag

Premium
SBFC Finance snags pre-IPO funding from Singapore investor

Finance

SBFC Finance snags pre-IPO funding from Singapore investor