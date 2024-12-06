Warburg Pincus, Creation may top-up bets on loss-making Indian firm

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

US-based private equity firm Warburg Pincus and impact investor Creation Investments are likely to double down on a common India portfolio company that swung to heavy losses in the six months through September 2024. Warburg Pincus and Creation, which own a total of a 52.61% stake in Mumbai-listed non-banking finance company ......