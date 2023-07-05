Warburg-backed lender raises fresh capital from offshore investor

Premium
Vistaar Financial Services Pvt. Ltd, a non-banking financial company owned by New York-based private equity firm Warburg Pincus, is in the process of securing fresh capital from a development finance institution. The Bengaluru-based company, erstwhile Autoinvest Leasing and Finance Company India, which lends to women-led micro, small and medium enterprises in ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.