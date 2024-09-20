Blume-backed Optimo Loan may tap new international investor in fresh fundraise
Blume-backed Optimo Loan may tap new international investor in fresh fundraise

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 20 Sep 2024
Blume-backed Optimo Loan may tap new international investor in fresh fundraise
Prashant Pitti, founder, Optimo Loan

Small business-focused lending startup Optimo Loan, which was launched by Easemytrip’s co-founder Prashant Pitti and is backed by venture capital firms Blume Ventures and Omnivore, is planning a second round of fundraising with a new investor also set to join its cap table, a person familiar with the matter said.  The ......

