Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
  1. Home
  2. Consumer
Consumer
By
Warburg Pincus-backed boAt plans IPO; eyes nearly $1.4 bn valn
Photo Credit: Thinkstock

Consumer electronics brand boAt is the early stages of planning an initial public offering (IPO), which may open the exit doors...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...