Wallter Systems, UcliQ raise early-stage funding

Bhanushree Natekar, founder and CEO, Wallter Systems

Furniture brand Wallter Systems, on Thursday, said that it has raised an undisclosed amount in a seed funding round led by angel investment platform Inflection Point Ventures.

Bengaluru-based Wallter Systems plans to use the funds for brand building and scaling up its operations, the company said in a release.

Wallter System, which was founded by Bhanushree Natekar, is a furniture brand that focuses on creating furniture that can help customers save space. It offers a diverse range of versatile, durable and aesthetically pleasing furniture options.

“Owning a space with optimum functionality and utilisation is every person's dream living in urban areas where homes are smaller. Having a well-designed home with multi-functional furniture eliminates the clutter and makes the house look spacious and visually appealing. This is what Wallter Systems offers, its innovative furniture solutions will enable homemakers to achieve their beautiful homes,” said Ivy Chin, partner at Inflection Point Ventures.



Business-to-business (B2B) marketplace for chicken and seafood, UcliQ, has raised Rs 70 lakhs, from EvolveX Accelerator, a startup accelerator from We Founder Circle (WFC) and angel investors.

HESA founder Vamsi Udayagiri also invested in UcliQ, which was a part of EvolveX’s second cohort. The company plans to use the funds to expand its reach and impact. It is targetting to reach about 20-25,000 businesses across Delhi NCR, Bengaluru and Hyderabad in the next 12 months. It has also set a target of achieving Rs 15 crore in revenue in the same duration.

UcliQ operates a digital platform that connects buyers and sellers, including hotels, restaurants, cafes, manufacturers, wholesalers, brands, and other businesses. It claims that the platform addresses inefficiencies and reduces food wastage in the poultry, mutton, fish, seafood, live chicken birds, and ready-to-eat categories.

