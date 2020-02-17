Vodafone Idea says to pay $350 mn in government dues: Report

Indian wireless carrier Vodafone Idea will pay Rs 2,500 crore ($350 million) of the nearly $3.9 billion it owes to government in telecoms dues, TV news station ET Now reported on Monday.

The company said it will pay Rs 1,000 crore more to the government by February 21, the TV station said.

The Indian government last week ordered mobile carriers to immediately pay billions of dollars in dues after the Supreme Court threatened the companies and officials with contempt proceedings for failing to implement an earlier ruling.